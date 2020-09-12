SINCLAIR, Rev. Lorraine

Beverly (Pastor Raine):

17.12.1948 – 11.9.2020

Lorraine passed peacefully in the early hours of Friday morning, in the care of the lovely staff at Southland Hospice. Lorraine has now gone home to be with the Lord she loves and her darling *Ernie. Lorraine is the eldest daughter of the late Bill and Jean Hooper, and much-loved sister and sister-in-law of Gail and Tai Ellia. A very special Auntie of Glen, Teina, Gina, and their families. Lorraine was respected and loved by her Liberty church family and will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at the Liberty Christian Fellowship Church, corner of Tweed and Ethel Streets, on Wednesday, September 16, at 1.30pm. Private cremation to follow. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the service is by invitation only. A memorial service dedicated to Lorraine will be held at Liberty at a future time, so all the church family can attend. Messages to 20 Ottrey Street, Clifton, Invercargill 9812.





