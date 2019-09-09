Lorraine HOLBROOK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine HOLBROOK.
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Death Notice

HOLBROOK, Lorraine Joy:
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 6, 2019; aged 43 years. Dearly loved wife of Shane. Much loved mother of Erica, and Tegan Wenlock, a much loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. A memorial service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue on Thursday, September 12, at 2.30pm. Privately Cremated. Messages for the family may be sent to 3 Waverley Street, Gore 9710.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.