HOLBROOK, Lorraine Joy:
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 6, 2019; aged 43 years. Dearly loved wife of Shane. Much loved mother of Erica, and Tegan Wenlock, a much loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. A memorial service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue on Thursday, September 12, at 2.30pm. Privately Cremated. Messages for the family may be sent to 3 Waverley Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019