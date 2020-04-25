BLACK, Lorraine Grace
(nee Knight):
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Lorraine, aged 75 years, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the care of Vickery Court Rest Home. Loved wife of the late Douglas Black. Loved Mum of Susan, Tracey, Rachael, Stephen and Martin. Mum-in-law to Shane, Neil, Rachel and Stacey. Nana to Jessica, Anita, Hayden, Connor, Amelia, Sophie, Keeley, Ashlyn, Zander, Jaxon, and Alexanda. G-Nan to Raevyn, Xavier and Rose. Daughter of the late Bill and Jessie Knight (Balclutha). Sister and sister-in-law of Walter (dec) and Phyllis (Mosgiel), and Phyllis and partner Paul (Kaiapoi). A loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held. In accordance with Lorraine's wishes a private service will be held at a later date. Messages to 3 Severn Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020