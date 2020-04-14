Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Lorna Ellen (nee Lewis):

Passed away peacefully in the company of her husband on April 10, 2020, aged 80. Much loved wife of (Jack) John Desmond Wright for 62 years, loved mother of Darrell, Graham (estranged), and the late Paul, and much loved by her grandson Christopher. Formerly of Wyndham (Southland) and resident of Oamaru since 1979. A very special thanks to Jackie, her caregiver, whom she thought of as a friend. Many thanks to the staff at Sandringham House for their genuine care of Mum in her time there. A grateful thank you to Rose and Janeen at Whitestone Funerals, for making Mum's departure that much easier with their professional care and attention. Goodbye Mum.

"Your Guiding hand is stilled, No breath to make the words, Your eyes are shut,

Your ears are deaf,

You cannot hear my words.

The tears I leave upon

your cheeks,

I'll one day wipe away and we'll be together again, on that dawning day." (Darrell).







