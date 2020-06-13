Acknowledgement

PATERSON,

Lorna Catherine:

13.09.1928 - 11.03.2020

Janice and Greg; Lachlan and Emma; Gemma and Andy, and Ollie; Noel; Vicki and Roger; Lesley and Jason; Aleesha and Kyle; and Melissa, wish to express their heartfelt thanks to extended family and friends for their love and support shown to them following the loss of a dearly loved Mum, mother-in-law, Gran and GG. Also our thanks for the many cards, phone calls, texts, flowers, food, donations to St John Winton, and to those who attended Mum's service. Special thanks to Dr Stewart, Winton Medical Centre, Rowena Jackson Edinburgh Wing, Surgical Ward Southland Hospital and the team at Winton Pharmacy for all your care and support. We would like to acknowledge Averill Butson from Winton Funeral Services for her compassion and guidance. Our thanks to everyone for commemorating and celebrating Mum's life. Please accept this as an acknowledgement of our appreciation.



