PATERSON, Lorna Catherine
(nee Hartley):
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson on Wednesday, March 11, 2020; in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Norman. Loved mother, mother-in-law, Gran and Great-Gran of the late Thomas; Janice and Greg Boyle (South Hillend), Lachlan and Emma (Nelson), Gemma and Andy Peskett, and Ollie (Frankton); Noel (Wallacetown); Vicki and Roger Morton (Waianiwa), Lesley and partner Jason (Australia), Aleesha and Kyle (Invercargill), and Melissa (Waianiwa). Loved daughter, daughter-in-law and sister of all the Hartley and Paterson families. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Lorna will be resting at her residence from Friday afternoon until Monday. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private cremation will be held. A service to celebrate Lorna's life will be held on Tuesday, March 17, at the Winton Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm. Donations can be made at the service for St John Winton. Messages to 107 Turi Road, South Hillend, RD 3, Winton 9783, or on Lorna's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020