MURDOCH, Lorna Eileen:

23.10.1948 - 10.4.2020

Graham, Karen, Maree, Neil, Ross and families would like to say thank you for the support received after Lorna's passing. We truly appreciated those that made the effort to send cards, make phone calls, send messages and leave food during what was a very challenging time. For those that sent flowers and brought food post lock down, we thank you. We want to extend our heart- felt thanks to Southern Funeral homes who demonstrated care and compassion in such incredible ways during the level 4 lock down. You made what was an extremely difficult time, special for us as a family. Please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.

"Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts".




