MURDOCH, Lorna Eileen:
Our treasured wife, Mum, and grandmother fought the good fight and passed away at Gore Hospital, with her loving husband Graham (Sandy) by her side, on Friday, 10 April 2020, at 7.50pm. Amazing Mum and mother-in-law of Karen and Mike Cook (Gore), Maree and John Murcott (Pisa Moorings), Neil and Jenna (Te Tipua), and Ross (Arrowtown), adored Grandma of Jack, Molly and Charlie; Angelina and Lukas; daughter of *Jack and *Mattie Cruickshank, daughter-in-law of *Stan and *Ivy Murdoch, sister and sister-in-law of *Ralph and Elaine Cruickshank (Gore), Trevor and Kath Cruickshank (Glenorchy), and a loved Aunty of her nieces and nephews. Thanks to everyone who has supported Mum's journey over the years; with specific thanks to Dr Chris Jackson at Mercy Cancer Care Manaaki, and to nurses and staff. A private family service will be held post Covid 19 restrictions. Messages to GA Murdoch, 234 Te Tipua School Road, RD4, Gore 9774. (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020