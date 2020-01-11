McLACHLAN, Lorna Elaine:
Peacefully, on January 9, 2020, at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff, a loved stepmother and mother-in-law of Wynston and Wynette, Russell and Philippa, a much loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Lorna's family would like to thank staff from Clutha Views Lifecare for all their wonderful care of Lorna over the past year. A funeral Mass will be held for Lorna on Wednesday, January 15, at 1.00pm, in St Mary MacKillop Catholic Church, Gordon Street, Balclutha. Interment will be held at the Clinton Cemetery at approximately 3.45pm. Messages C/- Russell and Philippa, 13 Clearview Street, Wanaka 9305.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020