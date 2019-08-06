FORD, Lois Ann:
Peacefully, on August 5, 2019, in the loving care of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Sacred Heart Home, Dunedin; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Johnny, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Donald and Cheryl (Ashburton), Martin and Tracey (Kaka Point), Mike and Sheryl (Queenstown), Patrick and Linda (Alexandra), Margaret and Terry Scholes (Queensland), Ellen and Abioseh Kamara (South Africa), and a cherished Grandmother of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, at 1.30pm, in St Mary MacKillop Catholic Church, Stewart Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be held on Thursday, August 8, at 6.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor would be appreciated and may be left at Lois' service. Messages to 11 Stewart Street, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha and Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 6, 2019