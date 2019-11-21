DAVIDSON,
Lois Valerie (nee Wyber):
10.9.1932 - 19.11.2019
Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Windsor Park Retirement Village, Gore, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Reid, loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris, Kathryn and Chris, Murray and Ainslie, and loved Loisy and Gran of Bridget, Claire, Anna, Emily, and Sarah. Loved sister of Margaret Currie, loved sister-in-law of Margery and the late Brian Bennett, and Auntie of Andrew, Cheryl, Kaye, John and David.
'The mountains are calling and I must go.'
A service to celebrate Mum's life will be held at Calvin Community Church, Robertson Street, Gore, on Monday, November 25, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 21 William Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019