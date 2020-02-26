COLLETT,
Lois Alison Noeline:
Peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Waikiwi Gardens Home. Loved wife of the late James Charles (Jim). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Barrie Sinclair. Loved Grandma of Grant and Bridget (Auckland), and Blair and Sophie (Manchester), and loved 'Kiwi' of Charlotte and Oliver (Manchester). Loved sister of the late Rhoda, Enid, Doris, George and Pearl. and her twin brother Laurence. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 10.30am on Monday, March 2. Messages to 105 Layard Street, Invercargill, or online at Lois' tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020