Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois CLARK. View Sign Death Notice



Born January 10, 1933. Passed from this world with spirit of thankfulness on Monday, June 8, 2020; Aged 87 years. Very much loved wife of the late Stan Clark (Wendonside). Cherished, for the special memories she shared with Stuart and the late Sharon Paisley (Oamaru), Andrew, Adria, Aria, and Amayah Clark (Milton), Carol Clark and Mark Casey (Waikawa). A mother and grandmother's love has no boundaries. It's special, pure and unique. A respected sister, sister-in-law, and aunty to her extended family. Lois was a determined, dignified, and passionate follower of Christ. Through many different seasons in her life Jesus never failed her. Thank you to all those who shared mum's journey and lightened her load. The family warmly invite you to a service of thanksgiving for Lois' life to be held at the Calvin Community Church, Robertson Street, Gore, on Friday, June 12, at 1.30pm, the funeral leaving thereafter for Riversdale Cemetery at approximately 3.30pm. Messages to 21 Waikawa Curio Bay Road, RD 1, Tokonui 9884.







CLARK, Lois (nee Hunter):Born January 10, 1933. Passed from this world with spirit of thankfulness on Monday, June 8, 2020; Aged 87 years. Very much loved wife of the late Stan Clark (Wendonside). Cherished, for the special memories she shared with Stuart and the late Sharon Paisley (Oamaru), Andrew, Adria, Aria, and Amayah Clark (Milton), Carol Clark and Mark Casey (Waikawa). A mother and grandmother's love has no boundaries. It's special, pure and unique. A respected sister, sister-in-law, and aunty to her extended family. Lois was a determined, dignified, and passionate follower of Christ. Through many different seasons in her life Jesus never failed her. Thank you to all those who shared mum's journey and lightened her load. The family warmly invite you to a service of thanksgiving for Lois' life to be held at the Calvin Community Church, Robertson Street, Gore, on Friday, June 12, at 1.30pm, the funeral leaving thereafter for Riversdale Cemetery at approximately 3.30pm. Messages to 21 Waikawa Curio Bay Road, RD 1, Tokonui 9884. Published in Southland Times from June 9 to June 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers