Lionel WOODS

Guest Book
  • "Very sad to see our ol cobber has called time out. Lionel..."
    - Wayne Muntz
  • "My condolences to Lionel's family a true gentleman and..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Aidan's Anglican Church
corner of Shannon and Bantry Streets
Alexandra
Death Notice

WOODS, Lionel:
MX70124 WWII Royal Navy. Peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home, Alexandra, aged 100 years. Beloved husband of the late Tui, loved father and father-in-law of Nicola, Jillian, Robin and Mark, much loved Grandad of Garrick, Natasha, Kelsey, Lachie, Alex, Sean and Kahu. A service to celebrate Lionel's life will be held in St Aidan's Anglican Church, corner of Shannon and Bantry Streets, Alexandra, on Wednesday, November 11, at 11.00am, then leaving for Clyde Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for St John Ambulance. Messages to 2 Fir Close, Alexandra 9320.

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020
