SHAW, Lindsey Elizabeth:
Peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Queenstown. Dearly loved wife of George, loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Lynley and the late Paul, loved grandmother of Alex. At Lindsey's request, a private cremation has taken place, a memorial service to be held at a later date. Lindsey's family wish to thank those at the Cancer Society of New Zealand as well as the staff at Wakatipu Care Home for their wonderful care. Messages to 4 Sequoia Place, Kelvin Heights, Queenstown 9300.
Published in Southland Times on June 6, 2020