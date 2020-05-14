

THOMPSON,

Lindsay (Wayne) (Big Bob):

It is with great sadness to announce that Wayne passed away on May 8, 2020, at Wakatipu Hospital peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer. Loved husband of Heather, loved father of Jodie and Mark (Bob), loved grandfather of Charlotte, Harry, Savannah, Oliver and Caitlin, brother and brother-in-law of Shona Tippett (Wallacetown), Barry and Diana Thompson (Wallacetown), Paul and Gaylene Thompson (Ashburton). Best mate of all his friends, and dog Buddy. Thanks to all his friends that rang him when he was sick and also thanks to District Nurse Kathleen and Hospice. Due to the Covid-19 Wayne's funeral will be at a later date and will be advertised as to when that will happen. Messages to Thompson Family, text Cell Ph 027 2018151 or 28 Edinburgh Drive, Queenstown



