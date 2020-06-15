KELLY,
Lindsay Stuart (Twister):
After a short illness, peacefully with his family and friends by his side, on Friday, June 12, 2020, aged 58 years. Loving partner of Sue, cherished Dad of Larissa and Jim, and Mel, devoted Grandad of Aubrey, Corban, and Zahn. Loved son of the late Clarry, June and George, treasured brother of Lofty and Heather, and Vicki, and a loved uncle. A service for Lindsay will be held in the Mataura RSA Clubrooms, on Tuesday, June 16, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Mataura Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for Hospice Southland. Messages to 35 Pioneer Highway, RD4, Gore 9774.
