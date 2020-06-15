Lindsay KELLY

Guest Book
  • "To my best friend, thank you for all the great memories we..."
    - Jeff Dick
  • "Dear Sue. Thinking of you and your family at this very sad..."
    - Robyn Gooch
  • "LOVE AND DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO JUNE, VICKIE, STEPHEN AND ALL..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
  • "KELLY, Lindsay Stuart: Dearly loved son of June and the..."
    - Lindsay KELLY
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Mataura RSA Clubrooms
Death Notice

KELLY,
Lindsay Stuart (Twister):
After a short illness, peacefully with his family and friends by his side, on Friday, June 12, 2020, aged 58 years. Loving partner of Sue, cherished Dad of Larissa and Jim, and Mel, devoted Grandad of Aubrey, Corban, and Zahn. Loved son of the late Clarry, June and George, treasured brother of Lofty and Heather, and Vicki, and a loved uncle. A service for Lindsay will be held in the Mataura RSA Clubrooms, on Tuesday, June 16, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Mataura Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for Hospice Southland. Messages to 35 Pioneer Highway, RD4, Gore 9774.

logo
Published in Southland Times from June 15 to June 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.