KEEN, Lindsay James:
Sadly, and unexpectedly passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Beloved son of Fred and Anne. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Graham* and Bev, Neville and Shona, Dorothy, Margaret*, and Marilyn (Australia). Very dear and special friend of Andrew and Roseanne Hall and family, Lex and Jo Wohlers and family, and Hamish and Annie Weir and family. In accordance with Lindsay's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 49 Scandrett Street, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 19, 2019