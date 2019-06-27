BELL, Lindsay Patton:
Suddenly on June 25, 2019, in Invercargill. Much loved husband of the late Olive, father and father-in-law of Mark and Susan Bell (Christchurch), and Lynne and Roy Bridgman (Rolleston). Loved "Grandy" of Amber and Dixon, Pyper, and Ali Rooney; Courtney and Matt, Zak and Ollie McLeod; Steven and Casey Bell, and Anne and Jono Spence.
"Kua hinga te totara i te wao nui a Tane"
"The totara has fallen in the forest of Tane"
A service to celebrate Lindsay's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, June 29, at 10.00am. The service will conclude with a private interment. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from June 27 to June 28, 2019