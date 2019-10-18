MACKAY,

Linda Christine (Chris):

Of Wanaka. At Dunstan Hospital on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Trevor. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Megan (Melbourne); and Paula (Cromwell); and Greg (Cromwell). Loved Nana of Will, Hunter and Addi. Special thanks to the team at Aspiring Medical Centre, Upper Clutha Hospice, and the District Nurses. A service for Chris will be held at the Upper Clutha Rugby Club, McDougal Street, Wanaka, at 1.30pm on Monday, October 21, followed by interment at the Wanaka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Upper Clutha Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 5 Daniels Terrace, Wanaka 9305.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago &

Lakes District

FDANZ



