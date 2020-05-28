GREEN, Linda Christine:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, aged 66 years. Cherished wife of Ernie for 47 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Raewyn (Wyndham), Margaret and Phillip (Mataura), Marie and Ajay (Balfour), Richard and Lisa (Mataura), and doting Nana and Grandma of 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
"Gone too soon.
Sadly missed."
A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Tuesday, June 2 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Charlton Park Cemetery. Donations to the Cancer Society NZ can be left at the service. Messages to 81 Main Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times from May 28 to May 30, 2020