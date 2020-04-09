GORTON, Linda Rosaleen
(nee Martin):
22.6.1935 - 7.4.2020
Aged 84 years. Passed away after a short illness, at Longwood Care Home, Riverton, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Gorton. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Ian Hamilton, Michael, Geoff and Jane, Terry and Brenda. Cherished Gran-nan of Richard and Sarah, Jeremy and Johanna, Kelly and Joel, Samantha and Shay, Olivia and Craig, William, Kataraina, Chloe and Kohyn, Nathan. Cherished Great-Gran-nan of Tasmin, Leo, Arlie, Luke and Emily. A private service will be held at Riverton. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date, when we can all get together. The family would like to thank the staff at Southland Hospital Rehabilitation Ward and Longwood Care Home. Messages to 17 Herbert Street, Riverton or email [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020