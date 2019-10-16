COLLINS, Linda:
Aged 85 years. Passed suddenly but peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Hugh* and special friend of Jack*. Much loved mum of Peter*, Kerry, Jan, Rebecca and Sara. Mother-in-law of Neil, Peter, Hans-Peter. Loved grandmother of Katherine, Lauren, Benjamin, Bryleigh, Caitlin, Tayla, Katia, Anouk, and great-grandmother of Carter, Leo, Jaxon and Felix. Loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
"Sadly missed"
A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at the Gore R.S.A Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, on Tuesday, October 22 at 1.00pm, leaving thereafter for Riversdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for the Gore St John Ambulance. Messages to 13 North Terrace, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019