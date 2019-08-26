CAIRNS, Linda:
Peacefully at Clare House, Invercargill, on Friday, August 23, 2019. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jim Cairns. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrea and Max, Sean and Sharon. Special grandmother of Jacob, Valerie and Brodey.
"At peace now with
her Lord and Saviour"
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care Linda has received at Clare house over the past years. A private cremation has taken place but a service to remember and celebrate Linda's life and legacy will be held at a later day.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 26, 2019