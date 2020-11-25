ROBERTSON,
Lily (nee Braithwaite):
Passed away in Hospice on November 23, 2020, aged 82 years, surrounded by caring family. Loved wife of the late Bert Robertson. Adored sister of Heather McCabe and brother Gordon Whyte. Darling loved mother of Robert and Lisa. Cherished grandmother of Tony, Danny, Malea and Olivia Eady and great-grandmother of Tahlia. Much loved by all her extended clan.
"She was an angel in the shape of our Mum, a heart broken is a heart loved"
Big thank you to the incredible Southland Hospice staff and friends. A service will be held at 10.00am, on Saturday, November 28, at the Southland Crematorium. Messages to 305a Crinan Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 25, 2020