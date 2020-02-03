PATERSON, Lilian Grace:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Parata Resthome, Gore; In her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh Paterson. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of David, John and Anne, Christine and Russell North, Louise and Nigel Copland, Charlie and Bronny. Dearly loved Grandma Pat of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral intimation later. Messages to 122 Broughton Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 3, 2020