SEWELL, Lilian Avis (Avis):
Passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at WesleyCare, Christchurch. Sister of Olive Hellier (Balclutha) and Edward*, Morris*, Ron*, Bruce*, Reg*, Lewis*, May*, Mona*, and Winnie*. Mother and mother-in-law of Katrina and the late James Harper, John and Brenda Sewell. Carolyn and Doug Foster, Brent and Angelica Sewell, Debra, and Grant Sewell. A loved Granny, Great-Granny and Aunty to many lovely children. A service for Avis will be held in the Salvation Army Church, Irwell Street, Gore, on Monday, August 5 at 10.30am, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to c/- 3 Surrey Street, Gore.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019