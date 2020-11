PATERSON, Lilian Grace:

Today is the 27th of November, your birthday,

we think of you with

special memories

"Always in our hearts"

Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us everyday,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

We would also like to thank all those people who sent cards, flowers and baking, your kind words and thoughts were very much appreciated by all the family.