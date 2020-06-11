Lilian HENDERSON

Guest Book
  • "A wonderful aunt, you continue to impact my life in a..."
    - Shaun Munro
Service Information
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
095203119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
3:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel
100 St John's Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Death Notice

HENDERSON,
Lilian Gwen (nee Munro):
On June 8, 2020, peacefully in care at St Joseph's Home & Hospital, Auckland, in her 91st year. Loving wife of the late Bruce. Much loved sister of June, Margaret and John. Loved mother of her children Roger, Grayam, Fay, the late Robert and Andrea. Dearest aunt to many nephews and nieces now scattered around the world. She fostered many friends over the years with her involvement with NZ Cat Fanciers, the Iris Society and, in her later years, developing her artistic skills. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 3.00pm at All Souls Chapel, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland. A private cremation will follow. No flowers please but donations to Stroke Foundation NZ will be welcomed at the service. Messages to [email protected]

logo
Published in Southland Times from June 11 to June 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.