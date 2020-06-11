HENDERSON,
Lilian Gwen (nee Munro):
On June 8, 2020, peacefully in care at St Joseph's Home & Hospital, Auckland, in her 91st year. Loving wife of the late Bruce. Much loved sister of June, Margaret and John. Loved mother of her children Roger, Grayam, Fay, the late Robert and Andrea. Dearest aunt to many nephews and nieces now scattered around the world. She fostered many friends over the years with her involvement with NZ Cat Fanciers, the Iris Society and, in her later years, developing her artistic skills. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 3.00pm at All Souls Chapel, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland. A private cremation will follow. No flowers please but donations to Stroke Foundation NZ will be welcomed at the service. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from June 11 to June 12, 2020