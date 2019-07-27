Acknowledgement

CADE,

Lex (Alexander Edward):

Diana, Michael and Rachel, Paul and Mel and their families and Doris and all the extended family would like to acknowledge the support shown to them after the recent passing of a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. We were all truly grateful for and overwhelmed by the level of support shown to us and the visits, flowers, baking, cards phone calls and many other expressions of caring. We would like to thank those who travelled long distances to farewell Lex - friends, former staff, work colleagues and many others. We didn't get to speak to you all, but we hope you understand. Our thanks go to Nigel and the team at Avenal Park for their guidance and also to Lynley McKerrow for conducting the service. A special thanks goes the ladies of the Inner Wheel Club of Invercargill South for serving the afternoon tea and for the members of the Rotary Club of Invercargill South and the Inner Wheel ladies for the Guard of Honour. To the staff of the Donovan wing at Rowena Jackson for Lex's initial care, and also to the staff of the Iona wing at Peacehaven for his more recent care, our very grateful thanks for the care and compassion shown to Lex. Thanks also to those who contributed to Alzheimers Southland at the service.

Friendship, love and support are the most

important things in life.

We are truly grateful for yours.

It meant far more than you can guess.



