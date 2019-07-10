BEALE, Lewis Rene:
Passed away, surrounded by love, on Sunday, June 30, 2019; aged 92 years. Adoring husband of the late Maida, much loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Sarah and Nick, Simon and Janet, and Maida, adored grandfather and great-grandfather of Lucy, Henry, Victoria and Poppy. Dearly loved brother of Denis and the late Jane, and Graham.
"He will be sadly missed."
A private family service was held at his home, on Thursday, July 4. Messages to PO Box 19, Arrowtown 9351.
Published in Southland Times on July 10, 2019