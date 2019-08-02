RISK, Lester Robert:
Peacefully surrounded by family at home in Cromwell on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 52 years, loved father and father-in-law of Tracey and David Wheeley (Limehills), and Jenni and Craig Hall (Invercargill), and loved Grandad of Sam, Molly, George and Lucy. A memorial service to celebrate Lester's life will be held in the Cromwell Bowling Club, Alpha Street, on Monday, August 5, at 2.00pm. Lester's family wish to sincerely thank Gayle McCormack, the carers at Central Otago Hospice, Dr Brendon Pauley and the staff at Dunstan Hospital for the wonderful care Lester received during his illness. Donations to Central Otago Hospice are gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 28 Matthews Crescent, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019