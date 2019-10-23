MARSH, Lester Charles:
938289 Private CMT. Aged 73 years. Passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Gore Hospital. Loved husband of Gwen. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Nigel and Betty, Corrina and Jason Bruce. Dearly loved Grandad of Ryan, George, and Samantha; and Reuben. A loved brother and brother-in-law and uncle. A service for Lester will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Saturday, October 26 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 17C Crombie Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019