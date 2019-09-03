TECOFSKY,
Leslie Alexander (Les):
(formerly of Orepuki) On August 31, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 86 years. Loved husband of Mary, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Russell and Gini, Olive and Kevin, Kevin and Erin, Nigel and Barbara, Michael and Antonia, and his loving grandchildren. Will be sadly missed. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Les Tecofsky, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
'Rest in Peace'
Requiem Mass for Les will be celebrated in St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Belfast Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 3, 2019