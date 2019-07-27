PULLAR,
Leslie Alexander (Les):
Passed away, after a short illness, on July 26, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Gwen, loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Hal, Andy and Sue, Todd, Sally and Piers, adored Grandpa of his 8 grandchildren, loved brother and brother-in-law of Edith and the late Frank Mouat, Greta and David Stark, the late Nellie and John Heslip, and the late Isla and Doug Mouat. A service to celebrate Les' life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Rd, Dunedin, at 12.30pm, on Wednesday, July 31, followed by private cremation. Donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 86B Beach Street, Waikouaiti 9510.
Published in Southland Times from July 27 to July 30, 2019