McNAUGHT,
Leslie Ross (Hippie):
Peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019, with his family at his side; aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen, much loved Dad of Janis, and Robyn, very much loved Grandad of Izabella, and Mackenzie. Loved son of the late Pearl and Ernie, loved brother and brother-in-law of Pam, Gwenda, Colin and Jo, Heather and the late Brian, Wayne and Jo, and Melanie. Loved son-in-law of the late Toby and Joy Tobeck, loved brother-in-law of Warren and Olga Tobeck, Robert and Sheila Tobeck, Carol and Colin McCorkindale. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Les will be resting at 47 Tanner Street, Invercargill until his service. A service for Les will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, October 11, at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with a burial at the Eastern Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019