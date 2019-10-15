LANE, Leslie Noel (Noel):
Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved father of Rachel and Greg, much loved campanion and best friend of Bev Mackenzie. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in Cromwell Town and Country Club, 32 Melmore Terrace, on Thursday, October 17 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Dunstan Hospital Family Room may be left at the service. Messages to 21 Neason Place, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019