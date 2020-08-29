HOSKIN, Leslie May:

20.11.1946 – 30.08.2019

An adored and treasured Mother, Nana and Great-Nana.

We thought of you today, but that is nothing new,

We thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

We think of you in silence, we often speak your name,

Now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part,

God has you in his keeping, we have you in our heart.

Forever remembered

- Paula, Bruce and Neve; Emily; Morgan, Hamish and Madeline.



