HOSKIN, Leslie May:
Kevin Fletcher, Paula and Bruce, Morgan and Hamish, Emily, and Neve would like to thank each and every one of you for your kind, caring and generous expressions of love and support shown to us when our precious partner, mother and nana passed away. For the beautiful flowers, never ending supply of food, baking, kind messages and cards; a huge thank you. To Leslie's amazing friends, and our own, who not only continued to support her, but also us through this painful journey over the last five years, we thank you from the bottom of our hears. To Barb, for your diligent care and unwavering advocacy, we can't thank you enough. To celebrant Sharyn Payne and Chris Sutherland at Avenal Park Funeral Home, a special thank you for ensuring this difficult time was a little less stressful. Please everyone, too numerous to name individually, accept this as a heartfelt acknowledgement of our appreciation.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 28, 2019