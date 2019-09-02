HOSKIN, Leslie May:
It is with deep sadness we advise Leslie passed away at Rowena Jackson on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A dearly loved partner and (darling missus) of Kevin for 45 years. A much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law and best friend of Paula and Bruce; and Nicola. Adored and most precious nana of Morgan and Hamish, Emily, and Neve. Loved daughter of Iris* and Ron* and Harry*. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ronnie and Leanne and Stephen. Thank you to the staff at Rowena Jackson for the love and care of Leslie. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Please join us for a celebration in memory of one beautiful lady in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, September 5, at 1.00pm. Messages to 7 Elgin St, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019