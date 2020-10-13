HAILES, Leslie John (Les):
Peacefully at his home in Invercargill with his family, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Formerly of Woodlaw. In his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia Mary (Pattie),and most loved father of Angela and the late John. Loved son of Cornelius* and Elizabeth* Hailes, loved brother and brother-in-law of Marita and Lex* Moynihan (Northope), Pat* and Don* Mulqueen (Invercargill), Kevin* and Dorothy* Hailes (Balfour), Eddie* and Anita* Hailes (Balfour). Loved brother-in-law of Brida* and Kevin* Dowling (Ophir), Cecily* and Spencer* Sutherland (Invercargill), and Patrick* and Winsome* Cody (Timaru). Very much loved Uncle Les of all his nieces and nephews and their families in Australia and New Zealand.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Therese of Lisieux Church, 40 Perth Street, Invercargill, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11.00am. Interment at Nightcaps Cemetery to follow at 3.00pm. Donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 24 Melbourne Street, Invercargill, or to Les' tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020