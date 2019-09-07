FINDLAY,

Leslie David (Les):



Joyce and John, Graham and Colleen, Paul, Lesley and Russell, and Gaynar and all the grandchildren would like to thank everyone who gave us love and support in the recent loss of our much loved Dad and Grandad/Pa. We greatly appreciate the many cards, flowers, calls, texts and visits. Your thoughtfulness will always be remembered. To everyone who attended Dad's service, thank you so much. Special thanks also to all the lovely people who helped care for Dad at home, at Takitimu and lastly, at Peacehaven. Our thanks go also to Sally Tily, and Bevan from Fraser and Sons. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



