FINDLAY,
Leslie David (Les):
Surrounded by his family. Peacefully at Peacehaven on Thursday, July 18, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Muriel. Loved father and father-in-law of Joyce and John Clarke (Blenheim), Graham and Colleen (Riverton), Paul and the late Carolyn (Toowoomba), Lesley and Russell Muir (Queenstown), and Gaynar (Invercargill). Loving Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service for Les will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, at 11.00am, on Saturday, July 20, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. Messages to 273 Tramway Road, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from July 19 to July 20, 2019