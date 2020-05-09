CREIGHTON,
Leslie Albert (Digger):
Peacefully in the care of staff at Maniototo Hospital, Ranfurly, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, aged 93 years. Loved husband to the late Daphne, loved father and father-in-law to Wendy and Peter Becker, Sue and Alister Stuart, Patrick Creighton and Sue Clarke. Loved Grandad of Sean, James, Bridget, Scott; Paula, Brad; Lee and Jack, loved Great-Grandad to his many grandchildren, and uncle to his nephews and nieces, hunting and fishing buddy to Noel and John. Digger's family thank the staff at Maniototo Hospital for their loving care of Digger during his time there. A private cremation has been held. Messages to 41 The Dunes, Cromwell, 9310.
Published in Southland Times on May 9, 2020