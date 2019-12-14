CATTO, Leslie John (Jack):

Jack's family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kindness, love and support following the loss of our much loved father, father-in-law and grandfather. Thanks to all who attended the service, sent cards, flowers, baking and made visits and phone calls. Special thanks to the staff of Gore Hospital for their wonderful care of Jack. Special thanks also to Cameilia. Please accept this as a personalacknowledgement, with sincere thanks from us all.

Sadly missed and in our hearts forever



