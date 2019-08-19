CATTO, Leslie John (Jack):
Passed away, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Gore Hospital on Friday, August 16, 2019, in his 90th year. Loved husband of the late Grace, and loved and respected father and father-in-law of Pearl, Stuart, Bruce and Merril, the late John, and Alvin and Bev. Loved Grandad of Nick, Georgie, Jonny, Ryan, Alexander and Theresa, Hannah, Lisa, and Bradley, and great-Grandad to Archie and Alfie. A service for Jack will be held at Gore RSA Function Room, Bowler Ave, Gore, on Wednesday, August 21 at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for St John Ambulance, Gore. Messages to 6A Grant Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019