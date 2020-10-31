Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lesley LANKOW. View Sign Death Notice



Passed suddenly but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on October 21, 2020, in her 70th year. Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Marnie, Nicola and Andrew Gardiner; loved Da of Will, and Sam; Angus, Henry, and Evie; loved daughter of the late Morris and Joyce Mee (Becks), loved daughter-in-law of Clare O'Connell, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to so many.

We will miss her dearly.

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lesley Lankow, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Service has been held to celebrate Lesley's life and pay tribute to the special times and joy she brought to so many of us.







Published in Southland Times on Oct. 31, 2020

