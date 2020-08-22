VALENTINE,

Leonard Noel (Noel):

Much loved father of Elaine, and Grandad of Karalyn, Tinaka and Andrew Niven. Reunited with our Mum Alva Doreen Valentine on August 22, 2015.

''Every day we think of Dad Happy memories flood our minds

Of the time that we spent in the security of home

And the life's lessons we learnt on the way.

What would he think of this world today

And the lives we are all now living?

What we would give to return to that life

In the house in the middle of the block

Where Dad and Mum fixed everything

And viruses and death never touched us."



