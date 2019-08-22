VALENTINE, Leonard Noel:
Much loved father of Elaine, and Grandad of Karalyn, Tinaka and Andrew Niven. Passed away on August 22, 2015.
Every day we think of Dad.
Happy memories flood our minds,
Of the time that we spent,
The life's lessons we learnt,
The happiest of times.
The family home stands soulless,
An empty shell where happiness once lived.
But the memories are here inside our hearts,
As testament to the man we were proud to call Dad
And a life well lived.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 22, 2019