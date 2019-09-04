Leonard ROUNTREE

It is with great sadness that Leo's family announce his recent passing at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill, after a short illness. Leo was the youngest child of three born to Mary and Leonard Rountree, on June 12, 1927. His older sister, June, younger sister, Sally, and brother, George, are all deceased. He is survived by his nephews Barry and Mavis Easton (New Plymouth), Robert and Angela McQuarrie (Dannevirke), Kenneth and Jan McQuarrie (Melbourne), Paul and Sue McQuarrie (Perth), and Bronwyn Kuipers (Katikati). Leo's funeral will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, September 6, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to Barry and Mavis Easton, 12 Nursery Place, Westown, New Plymouth 4310. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
